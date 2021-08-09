Go to the main site
    1,102 treated for COVID-19 in Aktobe region

    9 August 2021, 17:07

    AKTOBE. KAZINFORM 1,102 people are being treated for COVID-19 in Aktobe region. 97 of the are staying in the intensive care units, Kazinform reports.

    «Over the past 24 hours, 393 people more were tested positive for coronavirus. The epidemiological situation remains complicated. The number of new cases is surging day after day. Severe coronavirus cases grew threefold. The number of hospitalizations keeps growing too. There were 500 patients in hospitals 3-4 weeks before to stand now 1,000,» deputy head of the region’s healthcare department Bekbolat Izbassarov said. He also urged all to get vaccinated against coronavirus since it is the only way to protect themselves.

    He also stressed that 98% of beds in the COVID-19 centre are occupied.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

