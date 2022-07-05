Go to the main site
    1,1 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated with Pfizer vaccine

    5 July 2022, 11:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan updated the vaccination figures of teenagers, pregnant and breastfeeding women, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission preventing the spread of COVID-19.

    As of July 5, 2022, 1,224,600 Kazakhstanis got inoculated with the first dose of Pfizer vaccine, including 867,539 teenagers, 41,219 expectant mothers and 144,881 breastfeeding women.

    The second dose of Pfizer vaccine was administered to 1,154,450 people in Kazakhstan, including 841,690 teenagers, 38,435 pregnant women and 138,288 nursing mothers.

    A total of 9,526,880 people got vaccinated with the first dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines as of July 5, 2022. The second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines was administered to 9,311,581 Kazakhstanis since the start of the nationwide vaccination campaign. 4,822,501 Kazakhstanis were boosted against the coronavirus infection.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

