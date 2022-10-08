Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,099 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19
8 October 2022, 10:26

1,099 Kazakhstanis getting treatment for COVID-19

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,099 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today, Kazinform learned from the Committee for Sanitary and Epidemiological Control of the Ministry of Healthcare.

116 patients are getting hospital treatment, and 983 are at home care.

The condition of six patients is estimated as serious. Three patients are critically ill, and one patient is on life support.


