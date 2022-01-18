1,096 COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The healthcare department of Almaty city announced the present coronavirus situation, Kazinform reports.

As of January 17, there were recorded 1,198 new coronavirus cases (local), including 118 asymptomatic. 193 were discharged from hospitals, while 199 were admitted. 1,096 including 144 kids are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, it said in a statement.

61 are staying in the intensive care units, 16 are on life support.

1,905 were vaccinated against COVID-19 last day, while 1,966 completed the vaccination cycle.

Between February 1 last year and January 17, 2022 some 1,088,922 people were given the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, 1,037,087 received both jabs. 34,015 people were administered the Pfizer vaccine. 88,319 were boosted.

There are 119 vaccination sites in the city.



