1.04mln Kazakhstanis receive Pfizer vaccine

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
24 April 2022, 12:49
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Pfizer vaccine coverage figures have been issued by the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

As of today, the first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been administered to a total of 1,043,509 people, including 816,369 teenagers, 37,771 pregnant women and 135,030 nursing mothers.

The second shot of the vaccine has been received by a total of 894,528 people, including 739,445 teenagers, 32,409 pregnant women and 117,429 nursing mothers.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 10 cases of and 13 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.


