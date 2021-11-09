1,035 schoolchildren switch to online lessons in Almaty region due to COVID-19

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Over 1,700 cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported among schoolchildren in Almaty region since September 2021, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Almaty region confirmed in a statement that 1,716 schoolchildren had tested positive for COVID-19 since early September.

Of 1,716, 31 schoolchildren contracted COVID-19 during in-person classes. Presently, 1,035 schoolchildren attend online lessons in Almaty region.

Earlier it was reported that Almaty region had added 34 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past day.

As of November 9, the region has detected a total of 56,213 laboratory confirmed cases of the coronavirus infection. Of these, 41,882 people had proper symptoms of the novel coronavirus.