    1,028 COVID-19 patients under treatment in Almaty

    15 February 2022, 14:17

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – 1,028 people are under coronavirus treatment in Almaty city, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Almaty city has posted 480 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 419 symptomatic and 61 asymptomatic ones, in the past 24 hours.

    Over the past day, the city’s hospitals have discharged 250 and admitted 75 people.

    COVID-19 treatment is being provided to 1,028 Almaty citizens, including 56 kids. 82 people are in intensive care units.

    3,841 citizens of Almaty, 3,598 of whom have mild and moderate symptoms and 243 are with no symptoms, are under observation by mobile teams of primary health care and the telemedicine center.

    A total of 1,126,377 people have so far been given one jab of anti-COVID-19 vaccines in the city. Almaty citizens received both jabs number 1,077,915.

    As of today, the Pfizer vaccine has been given to 49,461 people, including 2,577 pregnant women, 10,866 nursing women, and 36,018 teenagers, in Almaty city. 210,778 citizens have been administered a booster shot.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

