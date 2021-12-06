Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Pavlodar region

1,021 people given vaccines against COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn over past weekend

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
6 December 2021, 12:49
1,021 people given vaccines against COVID-19 in Pavlodar rgn over past weekend

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – 69% of the eligible population have received the first COVID-19 vaccine component in Pavlodar region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the sanitary epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region, 1,021 people received COVID-19 vaccines over the past weekend in the region.

As of December 6, 2021, the first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to a total of 343,672 people or 69% of the eligible population of Pavlodar region. The second COVID-19 vaccine component has so far been given to 319,540 residents of the region.

The region began administering Comirnaty vaccine to teens aged from 16 to 17, pregnant women and nursing mothers on November 19.

As of today, a total of 1,876 people, including 1,257 teens, 65 pregnant women and 554 nursing mothers, have received Comirnaty vaccine against the coronavirus infection.

Notably, COVID-19 vaccines such as QazVac, Sputnik V, CoronaVac, Vero Cell, Hayat-Vax, Comirnaty (Pfizer) are in use in the region.

There are over 103 vaccination rooms and 67 mobile vaccination teams in the region, the department said.


Coronavirus   Pavlodar region   COVID-19   Coronavirus in the world   Pfizer  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events