1,013 treated for COVID-19 in Atyrau region

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
4 June 2021, 07:44
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 72 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Atyrau region over the last 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

47 cases were confirmed in the city, 8 at Tengiz oilfield, the healthcare department press service reports. Out of which 31 are asymptomatic. 119 recovered from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 560 people are receiving outpatient treatment at home as of now, 129 are staying at the modular hospital, 105 at district infectious diseases hospitals.

The region remains in the COVID-19 ‘yellow zone’.


