Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    1,005 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region in last 24 hours

    15 June 2021, 17:12

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the region. 1,005 people more were administered the first dose of the Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    Out of which 18 are health workers, 39 teachers, 9 students, 10 law enforcement officers, 883 locals, and others. Since February 1, 66 587 people were given the first shot, while 23,505 the second, the healthcare department informs.

    There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region so far.

    Contact 98 02 92 call centre for more details about availability of vaccines at the vaccination rooms.

    Recall that the nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan in early April 2021. Inoculation of healthcare workers, teachers and employees of law enforcement agencies began in February 2021.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19 QazCovid-in Sputnik V HayatVax
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Investments in Kazakhstan’s economy up 17.2%
    2 Kazakhstan’s export totals $25.5 bln in 1Q of 2023
    3 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    4 Kazakhstan’s international reserves grow by 1.1%
    5 Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador