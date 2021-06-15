1,005 get COVID-19 vaccine in Atyrau region in last 24 hours

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Mass vaccination against COVID-19 is underway in the region. 1,005 people more were administered the first dose of the Sputnik V, QazVac and Hayat-Vax vaccines in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

Out of which 18 are health workers, 39 teachers, 9 students, 10 law enforcement officers, 883 locals, and others. Since February 1, 66 587 people were given the first shot, while 23,505 the second, the healthcare department informs.

There are 31 stationary and 10 mobile vaccination rooms in the region so far.

Contact 98 02 92 call centre for more details about availability of vaccines at the vaccination rooms.

Recall that the nationwide vaccination campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan in early April 2021. Inoculation of healthcare workers, teachers and employees of law enforcement agencies began in February 2021.

