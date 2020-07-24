Go to the main site
    1,000 oxygen concentrates delivered to Almaty hospitals

    24 July 2020, 19:09

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Almaty branch of the Nur Otan party together with the Shugyla foundation donated 13 oxygen concentration devices to two city hospitals - the city clinical hospital No. 7 and the modular infectious diseases hospital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Nur Otan party said that according to the instructions of the Head of State, a number of anti-crisis measures are being taken to provide medical institutions with the necessary medicines and equipment. «Shugyla» foundation has collected about KZT450 million. It plans to purchase 4,000 oxygen concentrates. 1,000 concentrators have already been delivered to Almaty.

    An oxygen concentrator is used for the treatment of severe illnesses such as COVID-19, pneumonia, bronchial asthma and heart failure.

    Alzhanova Raushan

