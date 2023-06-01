Go to the main site
    1,000 events on occasion of International Children’s Day to be held in Kazakhstan

    1 June 2023, 14:44

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Over 1,000 events dated to the International Day for Protection of Children are set to be held across Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Enlightenment.

    The events are expected to bring together over 3 million children and parents in all corners of Kazakhstan. Those are gala concerts and fun activities in parks, museums, theaters, sports facilities, etc.

    BALAFEST events are scheduled in a number of regions.

    In addition, ‘Meiirimdilik – balalarga’ charity campaign will be organized for Kazakhstani orphans and children without parental care as part of the festivities.

    Over 50 events are slated to be held in the Kazakh capital, Astana, on the occasion of the International Day for Protection of Children.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

