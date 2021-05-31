Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
1,000 doses of QazVac vaccine delivered to Atyrau

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
31 May 2021, 21:06
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,000 doses of Kazakhstan’s homegrown vaccine QazCovid-In (QazVac) have been delivered to Atyrau city. The doses will be split between two city outpatient clinics and an outpatient clinic at Tengiz oilfield, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the healthcare department of Atyrau region, 1,000 doses of QazVac two-component vaccine were delivered to Atyrau. At this very moment they are being split between several outpatient clinics. Of 1,000, 400 doses will be transported to the Tengiz oilfield.

1,000 doses of the locally-developed QazVac vaccine which had been delivered previously were fully used.

Earlier it was reported that 1,294 residents of Atyrau region had been inoculated this past weekend.

Recall that the vaccintion campaign kicked off across Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. At-risk groups, including healthcare workers, were the first to get anti-COVID vaccine. The nationwide vaccination campaign covering all eligible citizens started on April 2, 2021.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   Kazakhstan   COVID-19   QazVac   QazCovid-in   Healthcare  
