0ver 9.3 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
30 July 2022 10:10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of July 30 this year some 9,552,475 people were administered the 1st jab of the coronavirus vaccine, while 9,332,615 were fully vaccinated, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.

1,233,914 were given the 1st jab of the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, while 1,184,879 received both. 871,440 teens, 41,407 pregnant women, 145,144 breastfeeding moms got the 1st jab, and 853,087 teens, 39,114 expectant moms and 140,910 nursing moms fully completed the vaccination cycle.

As earlier reported, 3,107 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan last day, while 2,012 recovered.


