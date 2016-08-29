29 August 2016, 15:55

Our President's initiatives received global support - Akhan Bizhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on establishment of the global anti-nuclear movement received worldwide support, head of the committee for social and cultural development and science of the Senate of Kazakhstan Akhan Bizhanov told.    

"It is quite symbolic that the UN General Assembly announced this day, August 29, the Day against Nuclear Tests and the international anti-nuclear conference is held in Astana on the same day. It is a demonstration of the commitment of Kazakhstan to the mission we started 25 years ago when we became the first country to have voluntarily renounced one of the largest nuclear arsenal and closed the largest nuclear test site in the world," A. Bizhanov said.   

Later, such initiatives of Kazakhstan as establishment of the global anti-nuclear movement, necessity of establishment of antinuclear zones and the Agreement on Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty received the global support as well.

 

 

 

Nazarbayev urges nuclear states to reduce their arsenals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM All nuclear states need to set to negotiations and elaborate the Universal Treaty on Nuclear Weapons Reduction, said Nursultan Nazarbayev, President of Kazakhstan, at the anti-nuclear conference in Astana today.

