29 August 2016, 15:39

KHL Fight: Mnatsyan VS Semenov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Check out this KHL fight courtesy of the KHL Youtube channel. And no judging, they are hockey players, not fighters.    

 

 

 

 Tags: Video , Sport , Hockey
