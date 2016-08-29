Warm weather forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain, thunderstorm and wind are expected in northern, central and eastern parts of the country tomorrow.
However, the weather in the western parts of the country will be impacted by the anticyclone, which is expected to move deep into the country later.
The temperature is forecast to be 2-4 degrees higher than the average in the most regions of the country.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The weather without precipitation is expected in most parts of Kazakhstan today. Short rains and windy weather are expected only in central, eastern and mountainous regions of the south of the country.
BEIJING. KAZINFORM The top leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday adopted a plan aiming to build a healthy China in the next 15 years.