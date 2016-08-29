Award for nuclear disarmament to be established in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An award "For nuclear disarmament" will be established in Kazakhstan, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev told at the international conference "Building a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World".

The Head of State expressed his deep gratitude to the participants of the forum for their high praise of the contribution of Kazakhstan and the President of Kazakhstan to the world's nuclear disarmament.

"I am very thankful for your initiative to establish an award. I support this idea. This award can be called "For nuclear-free world" or "For nuclear disarmament". We will work on establishing this award," N. Nazarbayev said.

The Head of State also added that this award could be already given at the summit in Astana this November.