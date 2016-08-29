President calls to adopt Comprehensive Convention on Nuclear Weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev called the participants of the International Conference "Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World" in Astana to develop a Comprehensive Convention on Nuclear Weapons.

"The attendance of renowned figures at this forum demonstrates high relevance and importance of what we are doing now. To my mind, it is a collective reflection of the will of the best part of humankind aimed at preserving the planet from nuclear disaster. We should promote this idea now," said the Kazakh President at the forum.



"We need to do this in the name of happiness and prosperity of the future generation of the people of Earth and in the name of interests of all countries and nations," he added.



"One of the certain steps in this area could be the elaboration and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on Nuclear Weapons. We will initiate this issue again and I hope for your support. We must ban nuclear weapons and set a deadline for their liquidation in all the countries, primarily, in nuclear states. We do not rule out adoption of other legally binding documents as per which nuclear weapons will be awarded with the status of ‘illegal' ones," he stressed.