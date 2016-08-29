29 August 2016, 14:18

Terrorists detained in Almaty region are salafis - National Security Committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The terrorists detained in Alamty region are the followers of salafism, according to Chairman of the National Security Committee Vladimir Zhumakanov.    

“Four people were detaine. One of them is a national of the Kyrgyz Republic. All of them follow this ideological movement, they are salafis,” said Zhumakanov in an interview with mass media.

He added that a criminal case had been launched as per the article “Participation in the activity of a terrorist organization.”

“All the detainees have been arrested.  Investigation is underway,” Zhumakanov informed.

 

Recall that on August 18, during a special raid in Almaty region, the employees of the National Security Committee detained four members of a radical group which had planned to carry out several terrorist attacks in Kazakhstan. They were hiding the components of improvised explosive devices and religious-extremists materials which were withdrawn.  The radicals planned to organize armed attacks on the employees and places of location of the NSC divisions, police stations and military garrisons.  The detainees planned to carry out terrorist acts in public places too.

 Tags: Security
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Our President's initiatives received global support - Akhan Bizhanov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Initiatives of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev on establishment of the global anti-nuclear movement received worldwide support, head of the committee for social and cultural development and science of the Senate of Kazakhstan Akhan Bizhanov told.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Child with autism expelled from school in Astana
Kyrgyzstan declared Aug 29 Day of Mourning
Nazarbayev urges nuclear states to reduce their arsenals
President criticizes dual standard policies in nuclear disarmament
Russia lifts charter flights ban on Turkey
Nazarbayev: Aug 29, 1991 is historical day for Kazakhstan and entire world
PM condoles with Kyrgyzstan over Moscow warehouse fire victims
Turkish Airlines plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Boeing 777 belonging to Turkish Airlines flying from Beijing to Istanbul route made an emergency landing at the International Airport of Astana due to a passenger's health problems.    

Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions
CPC top leadership adopts plan to build «Healthy China
Dmitriy Balandin’s T-shirt sold almost at KZT 1.5mln at charity auction
KHL Fight: Ashton VS Sestito
Oil prices dip as Saudi Arabia dampens prospects of output freeze
Roads in villages near Astana to be repaired before EXPO-2017
MFA confirms death of 14 Kyrgyz nationals in Moscow warehouse fire
Turkey opens 3rd bridge linking Europe to Asia

Commented articles