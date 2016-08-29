29 August 2016, 13:57

New Vice Minister of Education and Science appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Minister of Education and Science Erlan Sagadiyev has introduced today newly appointed Vice Minister of Education and Science Aslanbek Amrin to the Ministry's staff.    

Aslanbek Amrin was born on March 13, 1982 in Smirnovo village of Sovetsky district, North Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the M.Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University (2003,  Finance and Credits) and the Eurasian National Gumilyov University (2006, Geoinformation Systems). Amrin holds also a degree in Technologies Management from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (2012).

In 2003-2005, Amrin worked for  private innovation companies such as LLP KITEX, LLP Centre for Implementation of New Technologies and Materials and JSC Kazakhstan Innovation Technologies.

In 2005-2010, he served as an Expert, Chief Expert and later as a Deputy Head of the  Socio-Cultural Division  of the Department for Industrial-Innovative Development of the Prime Minister’s Office.

In 2012-2015, Amrin served as Deputy CEO of the JSC National Agency for Technological Development.

In 2015-2016, he worked for TIMWE International company as General Manager.

 

On August 26, 2016 by a resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan, A.Amrin was appointed as Vice Minister of Education and Science. 

