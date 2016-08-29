Several more generations of Kazakhstanis to feel consequences of nuclear tests - President

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Nearly 500,000 Kazakhstanis suffered from radiation from the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site, according to President Nursultan Nazarbayev who said it today at the anti-nuclear conference in Astana.
“Both the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site and adjusting territories underwent intensive radiation pollution, which led to radiation sickness of the people living there and surrounding nature. As per the experts’ evaluation, the total number of the people affected by radiation made 500,000. Several more generations of Kazakhstanis will feel the consequences of those deadly experiments. Kazakhstan and Kazakhstanis have greatly suffered from the nuclear tests, probably, like no other country and nation in the world. Unfortunately, Kazakhstan and Japan were more affected by the consequences of the nuclear weapon's use than other countries. Therefore namely these two states are keen on full ban of nuclear weapons,” said Nazarbayev.
He emphasized that Kazakhstan's striving to the nuclear-weapon-free world is an important component of Mangilik El idea.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev offers to start a new stage in fight on reduction and full prohibition of nuclear weapons. He said it today at the International Conference on "Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World" in Astana.
