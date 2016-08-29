29 August 2016, 13:10

ADB approves $240m to help Kazakhstan modernize transport, improve connectivity

ASTANA, KAZAKHSTAN The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $240.3 million loan to help Kazakhstan modernize its transport system. Improved transport connectivity will help increase trade links between Kazakhstan and the markets in East Asia, the Caspian Sea region, and further to Europe, adb.org says.   

“Improved connectivity and mobility will play a catalytic role in the sustainable social and economic development of the country, open new opportunities for trade and investment, and support poverty reduction by raising local living standards,” said Zheng Wu, a Senior Transport Specialist with ADB’s Central and West Asia Regional Department. 

The project will reconstruct and upgrade about 299 km of a deteriorated section of the Aktobe–Makat road in the western part of the country, and introduce a modern transport information system to increase road traffic safety and logistics effectiveness. It will also establish fast transportation links connecting Astana and Aktobe with the major oil and mineral–rich city of Atyrau, and the country’s only international commercial seaport in Aktau. 

The road is part of the Trans-Caspian Sea Transit Corridor Baku–Astrakhan–Atyrau–Aktobe–Aktau–Turkmen border, which connects Kazakhstan with Azerbaijan and Europe in the West, with the Russian Federation in the North, and with Turkmenistan in the South. It also links to the Central Asia Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC) Corridor 1b at Aktobe and Corridor 6a at Makat, providing further access to the People’s Republic of China and Southeast Asia. 

Kazakhstan, rich in natural resources such as oil, gas, and metal, has huge potential for economic development but infrastructure constraints result in significant travel time and cost, and hinder access to foreign markets. A recent study estimated that transport costs account for 8%–11% of the final cost of goods—almost double the cost for most industrialized countries. 

The decline of global oil prices since 2014 and lower external demand has encouraged the government to create a favorable environment for business-driven regional economic development. The priorities are modernizing the transport system to increase the flow of freight through the country, improving domestic transport links of strategic importance and regional impact, connecting the capital Astana and other urban centers, and developing infrastructure centers in regions. 

ADB, based in Manila, is dedicated to reducing poverty in Asia and the Pacific through inclusive economic growth, environmentally sustainable growth, and regional integration. Established in 1966, ADB in December 2016 will mark 50 years of development partnership in the region. It is owned by 67 members – 48 from the region. In 2015, ADB assistance totaled $27.2 billion, including cofinancing of $10.7 billion. 

 

 

 Tags: ADB
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Kazakhstan-ADB loan agrt ratified

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Loan Agreement (Ordinary operations) (Counter-cyclical development support) between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Asian Development Bank".

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Child with autism expelled from school in Astana
Giant mushroom-shaped cloud scares locals in Siberia
President Nazarbayev extended condolences to Kyrgyz Leader Atambayev
Brexit may send EU 'down the drain' - German vice chancellor
Massimov: 25 years ago President degreed to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site
Russia lifts charter flights ban on Turkey
Nazarbayev: Aug 29, 1991 is historical day for Kazakhstan and entire world
Iran, Russia sign $1bln contract to build offshore drilling rigs — IRNA

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Russia and Iran have signed a $1 billion contract for building offshore drilling rigs in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.    

ATOM project supported by 300 thousand people globally
Italy quake: Emergency declared as hopes for more survivors fade
GOVERNMENT: Agricultural cooperatives being established in Kazakhstan
Karim Massimov congratulated Astana FC on advancing to group stage of UEFA Europa League
Food and Fashion Festival kicked off in Astana
Pilot killed in acrobatic plane crash in NW China
Erdogan to visit US
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions

Commented articles