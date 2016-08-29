29 August 2016, 12:59

PM condoles with Kyrgyzstan over Moscow warehouse fire victims

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov expressed condolences to the people of Kyrgyzstan over the tragic event which occurred Saturday and led to death of 14 nationals, pm.kz reported.    

“August 29 was declared the Day of Mourning in Kyrgyzstan. I express my condolences to Prime Minister of this country Sooronbay Jeenbekov and families of the victims,” the PM tweeted.

 

Recall that 17 people died as a result of warehouse fire in Moscow, 14 of which were Kyrgyz nationals.

