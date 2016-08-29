29 August 2016, 12:46

President criticizes dual standard policies in nuclear disarmament

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev announced what problems it will focus on while working as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council.

"During its membership in the UN Security Council in 2017-2018, Kazakhstan will focus on the measures of ensuring international peace and security," N.Nazarbayev said in the course of the International Conference ‘Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' being held in Astana now.

The Head of State touched upon also nuclear disarmament issue.

"The permanent member countries of the UN Security Council, I mean those possessing the biggest nuclear arsenals, are imposed special responsibility before the entire world. It would be better if they led this work and started with themselves to reduce and liquidate the nuclear weapons. When they urge to renounce nuclear weapons and stop their testing, and at the same time, they keep improving their own nuclear arms - this is a very ineffective work. We are addressing namely these countries and ask them to lead this work and show an example to others," he highlighted.

 Tags: President of Kazakhstan , Astana , Events , Nuclear disarmament
