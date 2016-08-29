29 August 2016, 12:29

Nazarbayev offers to start new stage in fight on reduction and full prohibition of nuclear weapons

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev offers to start a new stage in fight on reduction and full prohibition of nuclear weapons. He said it today at the International Conference on "Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World" in Astana.    

"The invention of nuclear power became one of outstanding achievements of science in the 20st century, but its use for military purposes  became the greatest, the most dangerous mistake in the mankind’s history. At the dawn of the nuclear age, famous scientists and even those who participated in creation of nuclear energy, military strategists and politicians proved impossibility of winning wars by means of this weapon. If only one country possessed it, it could say “I am sitting on it, I am protected.” But when many countries respond in the same way, this is madness, of course. Everyone will lose in such a war. And the price of this loss will be  destruction of the planet. Unfortunately, the effect of getting used to live under the Damocles’ sword  of nuclear apocalypse is handed down from generation to generation now. Will the world be able to break this vicious circle? The 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site is a good reason to start a new stage of fight on reduction and full prohibition of the weapon of the Day of Judgment," the President noted.

According to him, the unique experience of Kazakhstan , the country which has achieved full elimination of the threat of planet's nuclear self-destruction, remains the only and unrepeated one in the history of the world.

 

As the Head of State noted, the decision to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site was adopted when Kazakhstan was a part of the Soviet Union. The country had to overcome numerous barriers caused by those who wanted by all the means to preserve the testing site. 

 Tags: President of Kazakhstan , Nuclear disarmament , Astana , Events
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Experts name possible successors of Uzbek President Karimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 78-year-old President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov was hospitalized. For the first time in the period of his presidency, the information about his sickness was announced officially.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Japan, Africa vow to fight terrorism, stress rule-based order at sea
Massimov: 25 years ago President degreed to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site
Brexit may send EU 'down the drain' - German vice chancellor
Russia lifts charter flights ban on Turkey
Kyrgyzstan declared Aug 29 Day of Mourning
Astana to host Intl Conference on 'Building Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' Aug 29
Experts name possible successors of Uzbek President Karimov
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Champions and prizewinners of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games paraded today by convertibles  in Astana from Baterek Monument to Kazakhstan Concert Hall    

First fatality on Turkey’s side on battlefields of Syria
Balandin’s T-shirt and Golovkin’s boxing gloves to be auctioned in Borovoye
Roads in villages near Astana to be repaired before EXPO-2017
World’s biggest pension fund loses $52 billion in stock rout
Putin, Erdogan note importance of joint efforts in anti-terrorism fight
Erdogan to visit US
Japan announces $30 billion investment in Africa as TICAD begins
AIIB eyes co-financing with pension funds, insurance

Commented articles