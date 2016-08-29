29 August 2016, 11:55

Brussels bomb: explosion reported at city's Institute of Criminology

LONDON. KAZINFORM A bomb has exploded at the Brussels Institute of Criminology in the north of Brussels but the building was empty and no one was wounded, according to local media.    

A car rammed through the barriers at about 3am local time on Monday and one or more attackers exploded a bomb near the laboratories which caught fire, broadcaster RTL said.

State broadcaster RTBF said no one was injured but that damage at the site was significant. Police have been deployed in force and sealed off the area.

The institute is in Neder-Over-Hembeek, a suburb north of Brussels. It assists and advises Belgium’s justice authorities in carrying out their inquiries.

Belgium has been on high alert since March when attacks on the the city’s airport and subway killed 32 people.

Source: The Guardian

null 

 Tags: World News
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Europe migrant crisis: Germany expects 'up to 300,000' this year

LONDON. KAZINFORM Germany expects up to 300,000 migrants to arrive in the country this year, the head of its Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

President criticizes dual standard policies in nuclear disarmament
Nazarbayev: Aug 29, 1991 is historical day for Kazakhstan and entire world
Nazarbayev offers to start new stage in fight on reduction and full prohibition of nuclear weapons
Astana to host Intl Conference on 'Building Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' Aug 29
Japan, Africa vow to fight terrorism, stress rule-based order at sea
Massimov: 25 years ago President degreed to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site
Kyrgyzstan declared Aug 29 Day of Mourning
Food and Fashion Festival kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Festival of Food and Fashion kicked off on Saturday in Arai Park of Astana, the press service of the local administration informed.    

Golovkin on why he is a fan of Real Madrid
Why the world needs to be constantly reminded of the consequences of nuclear weapons – ATOM Project Survivor
Majilis Speaker, Turkish Ambassador met in Astana
Noble laureates to attend Intl Anti-Nuclear Conference in Astana
Kazakhstan announced its plans on unlocking CICA's potential at forum in China
Kazakhstan attracted $226 bln direct foreign investments since 2006
Erdogan to visit US
Pilot killed in acrobatic plane crash in NW China

Commented articles