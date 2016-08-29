29 August 2016, 11:49

President Nazarbayev extended condolences to Kyrgyz Leader Atambayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev sent a telegram of condolences to his Kyrgyz counterpart Almazbek Atambayev, Akorda informs.    

As per the telegram, it is with deep sorrow and regret the President learnt about tragic events which led to death of Kyrgyz people – the warehouse fire in Moscow and the road accident on the Bishkek-Osh highway.

"Sharing the grief of fraternal Kyrgyz people, the Head of State extended condolences to the families and relatives of the victims on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and him personally," the telegram reads. 

 

N.Nazarbayev wished also soonest recovery to all those injured. 

