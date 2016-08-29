29 August 2016, 11:22

KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.95

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD and USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOD), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.    

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT338.95 per dollar (KZT+0.22), the trades volume – USD32,200 th. (USD+2,000 th.). 

On US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close. 

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close. 

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.7100 per yuan, the trades volume – CNY800 th. 

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. 

 Tags: KASE
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 338.92

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Experts name possible successors of Uzbek President Karimov
Russia lifts charter flights ban on Turkey
Brexit may send EU 'down the drain' - German vice chancellor
Astana to host Intl Conference on 'Building Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' Aug 29
President participates in Intl Conference on 'Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World''
Southwest flight makes emergency landing after engine fails
Giant mushroom-shaped cloud scares locals in Siberia
Kazakhstan, Pakistan to expand trade-economic ties

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan Minister of Foreign Affairs Erlan Idrissov has met with Special Envoy of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Syed Fatemi in Astana.    

Relief flight from Delhi to take passengers from plane that made emergency landing in Aktobe today
Magnitude 5.1 earthquakes strikes off Philippines Coast
AIIB eyes co-financing with pension funds, insurance
Turkish Airlines plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport
OPEC oil price decreases
Moscow to host CIS conference for students majoring in arts Culture
Oil prices dip as Saudi Arabia dampens prospects of output freeze
Kazakhstan attracted $226 bln direct foreign investments since 2006

Commented articles