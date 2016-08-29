Massimov: 25 years ago President degreed to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "Today, on August 29, the world marks the International Day Against Nuclear Tests," PM Karim Massimov tweeted.
"25 years ago, President of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev signed a Decree on closing the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site," the PM noted.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests which is marked on the 29th of August, I would like to thank Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for their firm adherence to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Petko Draganov said it.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded gold champions of the Rio Olympic Games - Boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov, swimmer Dmitriy Balandin and weightlifter Nijat Rahimov - with the 2nd degree Barys State Order.