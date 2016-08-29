Massimov: 25 years ago President degreed to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests which is marked on the 29th of August, I would like to thank Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for their firm adherence to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Petko Draganov said it.