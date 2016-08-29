29 August 2016, 10:34

Massimov: 25 years ago President degreed to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site

ASTANA. KAZINFORM  "Today, on August 29, the world marks the International Day Against Nuclear Tests," PM Karim Massimov tweeted.  

 "25 years ago, President of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev signed a Decree on closing the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site," the PM noted.  

 

 

 Tags: Nuclear disarmament , Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Petko Draganov thanked CA states for adherence to CTBT

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On the occasion of the International Day Against Nuclear Tests which is marked on the 29th of August, I would like to thank Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for their firm adherence to the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Central Asia, the Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) Petko Draganov said it.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

President participates in Intl Conference on 'Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World''
Child with autism expelled from school in Astana
Russia lifts charter flights ban on Turkey
Astana to host Intl Conference on 'Building Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' Aug 29
Experts name possible successors of Uzbek President Karimov
Southwest flight makes emergency landing after engine fails
Brexit may send EU 'down the drain' - German vice chancellor
President awarded Olympic champions with Barys Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev has awarded gold champions of the Rio Olympic Games - Boxer Daniyar Yeleussinov, swimmer Dmitriy Balandin and weightlifter Nijat Rahimov - with the 2nd degree Barys State Order.  

ATOM project supported by 300 thousand people globally
Agreement on participation of SCO in EXPO-2017 signed in Astana
Italy quake: Emergency declared as hopes for more survivors fade
AIIB eyes co-financing with pension funds, insurance
Roger Federer targeting Australian Open return after 'painful' 2016
OPEC oil price decreases
Kazakhstan issues passports within two days
Germany made documentary about die-off of saiga antelopes in Kazakhstan

Commented articles