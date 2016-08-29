29 August 2016, 09:57

Giant mushroom-shaped cloud scares locals in Siberia

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The sight of an ominous-looking mushroom cloud has frightened the residents of Kemerovo Region in Russia's Western Siberia, who took to social media networks to show what resembled the distinctive hallmark of a nuclear explosion, RT reported.

A rare and startling sight sparked the concerns of locals, who feared that an explosion might have occurred at one of the many mines for which the coal-rich Kuzbass is renowned. 

The emergency services were quick to calm down locals, saying that a weirdly-shaped cloud is no more than an ordinary rain cloud being formed. No accidents or ongoing fires were reported that day, Sibnet reported citing local emergencies’ press service as saying.   

The natural phenomenon could have been observed in the various parts of the Kuzbass capital, Kemerovo, and in nearby villagers.

While the view might be mesmerizing, it is not such a rare occasion. On July 18, a phenomenon known as a microburst was captured by photographer Jerry Ferguson over Phoenix, Arizona, from a helicopter. 


 

 

