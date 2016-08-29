29 August 2016, 09:47

Experts name possible successors of Uzbek President Karimov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 78-year-old President of Uzbekistan Islam Karimov was hospitalized. For the first time in the period of his presidency, the information about his sickness was announced officially.    

The Cabinet of Ministers informed that “full medical examination and further treatment will require additional time.”

Daniil Karimov, Editor-in-Chief of Fergana News Agency and expert for Central Asia, shared his opinion on who can be the next successor of the Uzbek President to Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper. 

 

“Over 25 years of Karimov’s presidency, none of the officials informed of his sickness. There were no comments when he disappeared for 20 years, even when they said he was in coma…Now the Cabinet of Ministers announced it officially. It means that the situation is not good. Brezhnev’s scenario is quite possible when people learnt about the ruler’s death several days later. Nevertheless, the situation will not change radically after Karimov’s resignation. The authoritarian trend of the state will not break up. There will be no problems with the successor. His name was announced long before.  In my opinion, this will be the current Prime Minister of the country Shavkat Mirziyoyev . He is very popular  in elite groups. Though, if the change of power goes on as per the Constitution, then Chairman of the uzbek Senate can becomr new President. But he is a less known political figure,” noted Daniil Karimov.  

 Tags: Uzbekistan , President of Kazakhstan
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Nazarbayev named Olga Rypakova mother-heroine

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev named Rio Games bronze medalist Olga Rypakova a hero and said that her bronze medal should equal the gold.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

President Nazarbayev extended condolences to Kyrgyz Leader Atambayev
Russia lifts charter flights ban on Turkey
Rain showers to strike northern Kazakhstan
Astana to host Intl Conference on 'Building Nuclear-Weapon-Free World' Aug 29
Brexit may send EU 'down the drain' - German vice chancellor
Massimov: 25 years ago President degreed to close Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site
Japan, Africa vow to fight terrorism, stress rule-based order at sea
Astana FC advanced to group stage of Europa League

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second leg of the Astana FC and Belarusian BATE match was held in Minsk today, Sports.kz informs.    

UN teams bring aid to besieged Syrian people despite extreme challenges
Meet the Russian girl who takes most extreme selfies
Kazakhstan issues passports within two days
Roads in villages near Astana to be repaired before EXPO-2017
Aral Sea problem mulled in Turkmenistan at regional level
Majilis Speaker, Turkish Ambassador met in Astana
Agreement on participation of SCO in EXPO-2017 signed in Astana
Made in Kazakhstan: Electric car to be presented to journalists for best work

Commented articles