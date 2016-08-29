29 August 2016, 07:54

Rain showers to strike northern Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain showers, thunderstorms and strong wind are expected today in northern regions of the country with fog to blanket some areas, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.    

Wind speed in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, akmola, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions will increase to 15-20 m per s.

Thunderstorms will strike North Kazakhstan region. Foggy and windy weather is expected there too.

Wind speed in Aktobe region will rise to 15-20 m per s.

Fervent heat will strike Almaty region.

 

Extremely high fire risk remains in Aktobe, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions and in some areas of Akmola region. 

