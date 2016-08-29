29 August 2016, 07:25

Kyrgyzstan declared Aug 29 Day of Mourning

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev signed a decree on declaring 29 August  2016 the Day of Mourning in the Kyrgyz Republic.

Recall that 14 Kyrgyz nationals were killed in a warehouse fire in Moscow. The fire broke out in the warehouse located on the Altufevo highway on Saturday morning. The fire covered the entire 4-story building. Firefighters found bodies of 16 people, four of which were hospitalized. Later, one of the injured people died in the hospital. According to an operational headquarters of the Russian MIA, all the dead are the nationals of Kyrgyzstan.

Besides, 9 people were killed in a horrific road accident on the Bishkek-Osh highway.   The tragedy ocured on the 178th kilometer of the Bishkek-Osh highway, in the Zhayyl district of Kyrgyzstan,  27 August when a Volkswagen-Passat and a Mitsubishi Lancer collided with each other. Eight people died on the spot and one more died in an ambulance.  

 

