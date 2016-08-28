28 August 2016, 20:59

Uzbekistan’s president hospitalized

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's president Islam Karimov has been hospitalized, said the Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers Aug. 28.    

According to experts, a full medical examination and follow-up treatment will require some time, said in a message, Trend reported.

 

 

 Tags: Uzbekistan
