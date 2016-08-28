Uzbekistan’s president hospitalized

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's president Islam Karimov has been hospitalized, said the Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers Aug. 28.
According to experts, a full medical examination and follow-up treatment will require some time, said in a message, Trend reported.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Representatives of CIS member states will discuss improvement of the system of military and military-technical cooperation at the sitting of the coordination committee for the issues of air defense of CIS member states in Astana, the press service of the Russian Defense Ministry informs.
ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Ashgabat hosted a meeting to discuss the concept of Turkmenistan's chairmanship at the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Turkmen government said in a message Aug. 24.