28 August 2016, 20:59

Uzbekistan’s president hospitalized

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Uzbekistan's president Islam Karimov has been hospitalized, said the Uzbekistan's Cabinet of Ministers Aug. 28.    

According to experts, a full medical examination and follow-up treatment will require some time, said in a message, Trend reported.

 

 

 Uzbekistan
