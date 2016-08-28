28 August 2016, 20:29

Iran launches its national internet

BAKU. KAZINFORM The first phase of Iran's National Information Network (National Internet) was launched on August 28 during a ceremony attended by First Vice-President Eshaq Jahangiri, Tasnim news agency reported.    

The National Information Network’s bandwidth currently stands at 4,000 gigabyte per second, according to Mahmoud Vaezi, Iran’s ICT minister.

The second phase of the project will come on stream by February 2017 and the third phase will become operational during the first half of next Iranian calendar year (to start March 2017), Vaezi said.

Since 2005 Iran has been developing its National Information Network to improve control over its content as well as speed. The project, which is separate from the World Wide Web was scheduled to be completed by the end of the fifth five-year development plan (2011-15), Today.az says. 

 Tags: Middle East
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Iran sends naval flotilla on anti-pirate patrol mission to Gulf of Aden

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The Iranian Navy sent the 41st flotilla on an anti-pirate patrol mission to the Gulf of Aden, local media reported Wednesday.

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Professor of University of Antwerp: Kazakhstan’s anti-nuclear efforts should be an example for entire world
Powerful hurricane strikes Grozny, Chechnya, woman killed
280-seat kindergarten opened in Kokshetau
SOS in the sand: pair found by US navy after week-long stranding in Pacific
Chlorine gas leak in W Virginia prompts mass evacuation
Food and Fashion Festival kicked off in Astana
World’s biggest pension fund loses $52 billion in stock rout
Agreement on participation of SCO in EXPO-2017 signed in Astana

BEIJING-ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On the invitation of the Government of Kazakhstan the SCO will take part in the EXPO-2017.    

Turkish Airlines plane made emergency landing at Astana Airport
Ilya Ilyin joined Charity Tour de Burabay 2016
Golovkin’s boxing gloves sold at 8 mln tenge at Borovoye charity auction
MFA: Initiatives of Kazakhstan are unprecedented in history of nuclear disarmament
Oil prices dip as Saudi Arabia dampens prospects of output freeze
Korean culture breathes global mind-set into young Asian hearts
CIS prosecutors general to meet in Minsk 6 September Society
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions

Commented articles