28 August 2016, 18:17

Council of Mothers of Kazakhstan People’s Assembly gathered in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM An extended meeting of the Republican Council of Mothers of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly kicked off in Astana today.    

The event is devoted to the issues of strengthening Kazakhstani identity and public accord.

“The Forum of Mothers is a remarkable event and a holiday for each family,” member of the Council of Mothers from Uralsk Sofya Imangaliyeva says.

She praised the contribution of the Kazakh President to peaceful development of our country.

 

“Our President exerts every effort to make the younger generation of Kazakhstan real patriots of their country. When I go abroad, I see the interest of our foreign partners in the Assembly’s work. The Assembly is a unique institute which has no analogues in the world. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is a symbol of unity of our nation,” added Imangaliyeva.

 Tags: People's Assembly of Kazakhstan , Events , Astana
User name:
Enter code:*


