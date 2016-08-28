28 August 2016, 16:57

Preparation for Kazakh Leader’s visit to China for G20 Summit discussed in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to China Shakhrat Nuryshev met with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Li Huilai. The sides discussed the state and prospects of cooperation in political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as the ways of implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.    

Special attention was given to preparation for the upcoming visit of the Kazakh President to China in early September and his participation in G20 Summit in   Hangzhou (September 4-5).

The Ambassador noted that the invitation from PRC Chairman Xi Jinping to Nursultan Nazarbayev to attend the Summit is deemed as recognition of the Kazakh Leader’s special role in building a new and prospering Kazakhstan.

The parties had a substantial exchange of views on practical integration of Kazakhstan’s Nurly Zhol new economic policy and China’s Silk Road Economic Belt initiative, creation of favorable conditions for the enterprises participating in the industrialization and investments program being implemented by both countries as well as on expansion of  new spheres of cooperation.

Sh.Nuryshev emphasized the importance of the jointly implemented infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, such as construction of a light railroad transport system in Astana.

In order to retain a positive dynamics of interaction and promotion of a new stage of the Kazakh-Chinese relations and all-round strategic partnership, the parties agreed on maintaining regular political and interdepartmental contacts.

The sides discussed also interaction within the international and regional organizations. Given the current presidency of Kazakhstan in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its oncoming work in the UN Security Council as a non-permanent member, Li Huilai expressed hope for further closer interaction within these organizations. The Chinese Diplomat pointed out also Kazakhstan’s key role as the EEU presiding country in the process of integration of the Eurasian Economic Union and Silk Road Economic Belt.

 

Sh.Nuryshev briefed also about the international initiatives of Kazakhstan in global security and invited the Chinese Diplomat to the events dedicated to the 25th anniversary of closure of the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Testing Site.





