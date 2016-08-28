28 August 2016, 16:22

Europe migrant crisis: Germany expects 'up to 300,000' this year

LONDON. KAZINFORM Germany expects up to 300,000 migrants to arrive in the country this year, the head of its Federal Office for Migration and Refugees said.    

Frank-Juergen Weise told the Bild am Sonntag paper that his office would struggle if more people came.

But he said he was confident the number of new arrivals would remain within the estimate.

More than one million migrants from the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa arrived in Germany last year.

The German interior ministry says more than 390,000 people applied for asylum in the first six months of this year, but it is not clear how many of these may have arrived in the country in 2015.

Mr Weise said Germany would try to get as many of them on the job market as possible.

But he said the migrants' integration in German society "would take a long time and cost a lot".

Anti-Islam activists have staged an hour-long demonstration atop Berlin's Brandenburg Gate Saturday 27 August 2016. 

A poll this month showed just over half of Germans thought Chancellor Angela Merkel's migrant policy was bad.
Support for anti-immigrant groups has risen.

On Saturday, members of a far-right movement scaled Berlin's Brandenburg Gate and unfurled a banner to protest against what they called the "Islamisation" of Germany. 


BBC 

 Tags: World News
User name:
Enter code:*


