Powerful hurricane strikes Grozny, Chechnya, woman killed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A powerful hurricane hit Chechnya on Saturday evening. Accompanied by heavy rainfall and hail, the hurricane killed Heda Salimsultanova, a 21-yearl-old citizen of Grozny.
The woman was trapped by a wall of a house. She died of multiple injuries in a hospital. One more woman and a child were rescued from a car trapped by a fallen tree.
A 57-year-old man was hospitalized too.
In whole, 70 buildings and social facilities were damaged by the hurricane in Grozny. The city declared state of emergency.
BAKU. KAZINFORM Oil prices will not exceed $60 a barrel in the short-term perspective, according to the forecasts of the British economic research and consulting company Capital Economics, Trend.az reported.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the resolution of the Government of Kazakhstan, the rules on issuance, reissuance of passports and ID cards to the citizens of Kazakhstan, residence permits for foreign citizens in Kazakhstan have been amended.