Iran, Russia sign $1bln contract to build offshore drilling rigs — IRNA

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM Russia and Iran have signed a $1 billion contract for building offshore drilling rigs in the Persian Gulf, the Iranian news agency IRNA reported on Saturday.

The Iranian company Tasdid and the Russian shipyard Krasnye Barrikady have signed a contract "to build five offshore drilling rigs with the aim to explore and extract oil and gas in the Persian Gulf field worth one billion dollars," IRNA reported.

The Russian company is to provide 85% worth of the contract, the agency said.

The drilling rigs are to be built in Khorramshahr port city within the next two years, IRNA said.

