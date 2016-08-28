28 August 2016, 11:32

MFA confirms death of 14 Kyrgyz nationals in Moscow warehouse fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan confirms death of 14 Kyrgyz nationals in the fire in Moscow.    

“As per preliminary information of the Kyrgyz Embassy in Russia, 16 people were killed in the fire. 14 of them are the nationals of Kyrgyzstan,” an official statement reads.

The staff of the Kyrgyz Embassy and a representative of the Kyrgyz MIA are now in Moscow and are involved in identification of the victims.

As reported earlier, the fire broke out in the warehouse located on the Altufevo highway on Saturday morning. The fire covered the entire 4-story building. Firefighters found bodies of 16 people, four of which were hospitalized. Later, one of the injured people died in the hospital. According to an operational headquarters of the Russian MIA, all the dead are the nationals of Kyrgyzstan. 

 Tags: Kyrgyzstan , Russia
