28 August 2016, 11:15

Food and Fashion Festival kicked off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A Festival of Food and Fashion kicked off on Saturday in Arai Park of Astana, the press service of the local administration informed.    

The annual Festival which is held for the second time is divided into several areas.

According to initiator and organizer of the event Aliya Saparova, the Food Festival consists of several areas – Astanalyk which offers kitchen items, Kok-Bazar where the visitors can enjoy home-made products and Zheruyik  where the most interesting street-food startup projects are demonstrated. "Our goal is to explain to people how to eat healthy and quality products. The second goal is to support domestic producers," she says.

Pop Up Shop Astana area enables its guests to get familiarized with designer clothes, interior items and art gallery.

The Festival will finish Sunday, at 20:00.

