28 August 2016, 10:24

280-seat kindergarten opened in Kokshetau

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM A new kindergarten for 280 children has been opened in Kokshetau, center of Akmola region.    

Governor of the region Sergey Kulagin participated in the ceremony of inauguration of the new social facility. According to him, 154 kindergartens and 377 mini-centres have been opened across the region in the past 20 years, which has allowed to provide 25,000 children with pre-school learning.

 

“91% of children aged 3-6 are covered with pre-school education in the region today. We are actively commissioning new kindergartens in order to improve the situation . Thus, 52 projects are planned to be implemented in the region as per PPP program. We are going to commission one more kindergarten in Zastantsionny settlement for 240 children,” said Kulagin.

