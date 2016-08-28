Pilot killed in acrobatic plane crash in NW China

LANZHOU. KAZINFORM The pilot of an acrobatic plane was killed after it plummeted to the ground during a flight show in northwest China's Gansu Province Saturday morning, the event organizer said.
The crash at the 1st Silk Road International General Aviation Convention in the city of Zhangye caused no other casualties on the ground.
No further details are known, China Daily says.
LONDON. KAZINFORM A day of national mourning has begun in Italy for the almost 300 people who died when a powerful earthquake hit mountainous central regions.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Champions and prizewinners of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games paraded today by convertibles in Astana from Baterek Monument to Kazakhstan Concert Hall