28 August 2016, 00:02

Pilot killed in acrobatic plane crash in NW China

LANZHOU. KAZINFORM The pilot of an acrobatic plane was killed after it plummeted to the ground during a flight show in northwest China's Gansu Province Saturday morning, the event organizer said.    

The crash at the 1st Silk Road International General Aviation Convention in the city of Zhangye caused no other casualties on the ground.

No further details are known, China Daily says.

 Tags: World News
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Italy earthquake: Day of national mourning for victims

LONDON. KAZINFORM A day of national mourning has begun in Italy for the almost 300 people who died when a powerful earthquake hit mountainous central regions.    

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Champions and prizewinners of the 2016 Rio Olympic Games paraded today by convertibles  in Astana from Baterek Monument to Kazakhstan Concert Hall    

KHL Fight: Ashton VS Sestito
Kazakhstan to support duty-free import of Fiat cars from Serbia to EEU
Roads in villages near Astana to be repaired before EXPO-2017
Serbia is our main partner in the Balkans – Nazarbayev
Agreement on participation of SCO in EXPO-2017 signed in Astana
Kazakhstan issues passports within two days
Moscow to host CIS conference for students majoring in arts Culture
Aral Sea problem mulled in Turkmenistan at regional level

Commented articles