27 August 2016, 21:41

Barys lost to Omsk's Avangard in KHL match

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana's Barys Hockey Club has lost to Omsk's Avangard in a Kontinental Hockey League match 1:3, Kazinform reports citing Sports.kz.

Pucks:

1:0 - 27:16 Pestushko (Perezhogin). Even-strength goal

2:0 - 33:53 Parshin (Kuteikin). Even-strength goal

3:0 - 50:01 Anelyov. Even-strength goal

3:1 - 59:06 Bochensky (Dallman). Even-strength goal

 

