27 August 2016, 17:55

Kazakh Diplomat, Tashkent Mayor negotiated organization of tourism during EXPO-2017

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Erik Utembayev and Mayor of Tashkent Rahmonbek Usmanov met on Friday in the capital city of Uzbekistan.    

The parties discussed a wide range of issues on extension and strengthening of all-round cooperation between the capitals of the two  states.

Ambassador Utembayev informed the Uzbek side of implementation of 58 industrial-innovative projects in Astana with investment amount of 173.7 billion tenge including those launched together with foreign countries: GE Locomotives Assembly Plant (the U.S.), Talgo Passenger Carriages Plant (Spain), Alstom Electric Locomotives Plant (France), the Electronic-Optical Devices Production Plant (Turkey), Ipek Kagit household and sanitary products plant (Turley), and the plant on manufacture of construction materials, dispersive and dry construction mixes and heat-insulating products   (Poland).        

Besides, the Ambassador told about governmental support of the projects. Thus the applicants are provided with land plots in the industrial area with needed infrastructure maintained at the expense of the  budget. The investors enjoy a preferential regime at the SEZ being exempted from VAT for sale of goods, works and services rendered in the SEZ territory for the construction purposes. There is a zero tax rate for the sale of goods and equipment completely utilized within project construction. In 2015, the share of GVA  of SMEs in the gross regional product (GRP) amounted to 47.4% ; the share of  small enterprises made 39.0%  and medium enterprises  – 8.4%. Astana is leading by this indicator among other regions of the country.

In turn, Mayor of Tashkent R. Usmanov shared data about major infrastructure projects  being implemented in the capital of Uzbekistan and the work undertaken to support SMEs whose share in GVA reaches 65% (80% are industrial companies).

The meeting discussed also the interaction in tourism, in particular, within the oncoming EXPO-2017 International Specialized Exhibition. The Kazakh Diplomat noted that Tashkent is a city with big opportunities in horticultural and light industries, “water” policy, nutrition and national applied arts, etc. That is all can be presented at the EXPO-2017. Erik Utembayev pointed out also the opportunity of organizing the Days of Culture of Tashkent during the EXPO  which will enable the Uzbek side to demonstrate its traditions, pieces of art, small productions  in the ‘ethnic village’ in Astana. The parties possess all required potential for effective development of bilateral cooperation in tourism sector. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan should fully use the existing potential and consider the possibility of organizing joint tours within the EXPO-2017.

It was underscored that development of a transit tourism via Astana is an essential issue   which will enable foreign tourists to head to Tashkent and other historical cities of Uzbekistan after the  EXPO-2107.   

Given the territorial, historical and cultural affinity between the two countries, and the proximity of Tashkent to the borders of Kazakhstan, the talks touched upon also the importance of  building trade and economic relations primarily through near-border trade and interregional cooperation.

In such  a case, cooperation and mutually profitable partnership could be the main principles of this collaboration.

 The Kazakh Ambassador proposed to implement the so-called Central Asian Partnership Platform project  aimed at uniting the Kazakh-Uzbek efforts and resources for creation of an economic platform in Kazakhstan and development of a technological regional hub on its ground.  

 

 

 Tags: Foreign investments , Astana , EXPO 2017 , Foreign policy
