27 August 2016, 17:21

Golovkin’s boxing gloves sold at 8 mln tenge at Borovoye charity auction

SHCHUCHINSK . KAZINFORM Boxing gloves of the world's unbeaten fighter Gennady Golovkin have been sold today at 8 mln tenge at the charity auction in Borovoye.

The new owner of the gloves is well-known Kazakhstani businessman Raimbek Batalov.

Recall that Golovkin (35-0, 32KO), who is the world’s middleweight champion as per WBA (Super), IBO, WBC и IBF, is training now for his upcoming bout vs. IBF middleweight champion Kell Brook (36-0, 25KO). The fight is scheduled for September 10 in London.

The auction kicked off today after the 4th Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 aimed at raising 20 mln tenge for Kokshetau-based Akmola Reginal Children’s Hospital.

 

The auction has already gathered 30 mln tenge.

 Tags: Charity , Gennady Golovkin , Astana Pro Team , Sport , Akmola region
Did you find a mistake? Highlight it and click CTRL+ENTER

Read also

Golovkin on why he is a fan of Real Madrid

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Undefeated boxer Gennady Golovkin told about his soccer favors in an interview with Sky Sports .  

User name:
Enter code:*


Popular

Kazakhstan, Pakistan to expand trade-economic ties
Balandin’s T-shirt and Golovkin’s boxing gloves to be auctioned in Borovoye
CIS prosecutors general to meet in Minsk 6 September Society
AIIB eyes co-financing with pension funds, insurance
'Feel China' cultural activities kick off in Kazakhstan
Italy earthquake: Day of national mourning for victims
17 dead in huge fire at Moscow warehouse
Kazakhstan’s GDP to rise by 0.5% in 2016 – Bishimbayev

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM In 2016, GDP growth in Kazakhstan will make 0.5%, according to Minister of National Economy Kuandyk Bishimbayev who said it at the 1st session of the Kazakh-Serbian Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic Cooperation.  

Football transfer rumours: Moussa Sissoko to Tottenham?
Japan eyes recycling of E-waste to make 2020 Tokyo Olympics medals
Astana meets Rio Olympic Games champions
Kazakh, Serbian leaders signed joint statement
Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Georgia eye reduction of tariffs on cargo transportation
Italy quake: Emergency declared as hopes for more survivors fade
Football transfer rumours: Arsenal to sign Marcel Tisserand from Monaco?
Serbia is our main partner in the Balkans – Nazarbayev

Commented articles