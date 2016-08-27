27 August 2016, 16:13

Prime Minister congratulates Charity Tour de Burabay participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulated the participants of the Charity Tour de Burabay today.    

“I am congratulating the participants and organizers on successful holding of the Charity Tour de Burabay,” he tweeted.

Charity Tour de Burabay is the 4th annual charity cycling race held today, August 27, in Borovoye resort area. The funds raised from the event will be given to the Kokshetau-based Akmola Regional Children’s hospital and Akmola Bronchopulmonary Diseases Centre.

 

 

