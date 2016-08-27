Prime Minister congratulates Charity Tour de Burabay participants

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Karim Massimov congratulated the participants of the Charity Tour de Burabay today.
“I am congratulating the participants and organizers on successful holding of the Charity Tour de Burabay,” he tweeted.
Charity Tour de Burabay is the 4th annual charity cycling race held today, August 27, in Borovoye resort area. The funds raised from the event will be given to the Kokshetau-based Akmola Regional Children’s hospital and Akmola Bronchopulmonary Diseases Centre.
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin told that he was expecting a fight against Billy Joe Saunders after the Kell Brook fight, Sports.kz informs.
BAKU. KAZINFORM OPEC oil basket's price stood at $45.24 per barrel on Aug, 24, or $0.1 less than on Aug. 23, the cartel told Trend Aug. 25.