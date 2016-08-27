27 August 2016, 15:52

Dmitriy Balandin’s T-shirt sold almost at KZT 1.5mln at charity auction

SHCHUCHINSK . KAZINFORM The T-shirt of Rio Olympic Games champion Dmitriy Balandin has been sold at 1,450,000 tenge at a charity auction in Borovoye resort area.    

The item was bought by a young man Guram.

A ‘victorious’ jersey belonging to Vincenzo Nibali from the Giro d'Italia was also sold at 1,450,000 tenge to Darkhan Kaletayev, Managing Director of SamrukKazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund. He said that this is Nibali’s last season in Astana Pro Team, that is why his jacket shall be deemed as unique.

The auction started after the 4th Charity Tour de Burabay 2016 headed annually by Olympic champion Alexander Vinokourov.

 

The goal of the race is to raise funds (20 mln tenge) for Kokshetau-based  Akmola Regional Children’s hospital.

